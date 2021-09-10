BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,405,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after buying an additional 51,164 shares during the period. BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,276,000 after buying an additional 47,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $785.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $761.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $694.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Citigroup raised their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.