BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $137,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $465.94 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $469.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.17. The company has a market cap of $205.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

