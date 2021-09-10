BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 80,005 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,005 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $19,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $84.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $93.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.