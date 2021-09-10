Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $500.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,429. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

