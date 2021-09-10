Brokerages Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to post $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of CWK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. 8,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,326. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -131.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,045,783 shares of company stock worth $110,283,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,741 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth $20,823,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

