Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Gilead Sciences posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.42. 69,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,709. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

