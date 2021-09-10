Brokerages Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce $56.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.40 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $52.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $226.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $228.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $224.60 million, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

HAFC stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $563.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

