Brokerages Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

HBIO traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $7.72. 3,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.69 million, a PE ratio of -101.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

