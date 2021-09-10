Brokerages Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.27. Itron reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.27. 9,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,371. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $301,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

