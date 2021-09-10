Brokerages Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post earnings per share of $2.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Moody’s posted earnings of $2.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $11.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $12.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.95. 2,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,583. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

