Brokerages Anticipate PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will post sales of $10.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $4.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $36.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $40.83 million, with estimates ranging from $35.66 million to $46.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

PHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 386,329 shares of company stock worth $1,042,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

