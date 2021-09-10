Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $869.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.20. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

