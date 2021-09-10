Brokerages Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). CareCloud posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTBC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

CareCloud stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 160,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,603. The company has a market cap of $126.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $214,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,494,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,292 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

