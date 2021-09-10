Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Cousins Properties also reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

CUZ traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $40.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

