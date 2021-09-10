Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Earnings of $4.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.33 and the highest is $5.90. FedEx reported earnings of $4.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $21.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $21.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $23.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.68 to $24.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.92.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.56. The company had a trading volume of 108,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,844. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx has a 1 year low of $222.89 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

