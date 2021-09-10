Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,879. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $910,812 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 284,386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,634 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,839 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

