Brokerages Expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.51). Kura Oncology reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000.

NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,547. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

