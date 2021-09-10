Brokerages Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 755,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,950. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $539.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.85.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

