Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.63 Million

Equities analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report $45.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.90 million to $54.70 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $6.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 660.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $154.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $169.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $373.16 million, with estimates ranging from $314.15 million to $423.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCMI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after buying an additional 393,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after buying an additional 211,670 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,446,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

