Brokerages Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.61 Million

Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post sales of $384.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $402.28 million and the lowest is $342.96 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $363.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.74. 43,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

