Brokerages Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $652.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report sales of $652.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $650.92 million to $653.30 million. Waters reported sales of $593.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $424.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.18 and its 200 day moving average is $334.44. Waters has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $428.22.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.