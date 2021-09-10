Brokerages Set Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Price Target at $8.80

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DBS Vickers upgraded Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Air China stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Air China has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

