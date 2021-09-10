Brokerages Set Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Target Price at $38.00

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,903,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 538.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 319,034 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

