Brokerages Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) PT at $87.00

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CELH traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,250. Celsius has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 660.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last ninety days. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,768 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $76,818,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Celsius by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

