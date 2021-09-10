Brokerages Set Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Target Price at $20.40

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNTG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centogene by 204.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 202,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centogene by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the second quarter valued at $151,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNTG traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $10.12. 11,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. Centogene has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $200.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of -2.15.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

