Brokerages Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price at $66.86

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.63.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,272,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,066,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

