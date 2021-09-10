Brokerages Set F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Target Price at $20.29

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FXLV. Robert W. Baird started coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:FXLV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 386,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,254. F45 Training has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

In other news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

