Brokerages Set GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target at $52.25

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 2.82.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

