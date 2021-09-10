Brokerages Set Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Target Price at $89.86

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $103.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $108.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.17.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.