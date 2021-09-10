Brokerages Set Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) PT at $4.30

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLNW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $325.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

