Brokerages Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target at $24.67

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Also, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 98.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.