Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Target Price at $46.50

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VWAGY. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VWAGY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.84. 242,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,811. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.