Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.22.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $57.81 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

