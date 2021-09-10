Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stake Boosted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,130,000 after acquiring an additional 576,430 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,314,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 282,358 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,699,000 after purchasing an additional 239,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after buying an additional 200,575 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.05.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on BC. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.