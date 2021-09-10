Bryan Richard Hinton Sells 2,176 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $119,462.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $5,748.38.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $13,813.80.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth about $552,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth approximately $957,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 11.9% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 566,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

