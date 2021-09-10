Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $1,904,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.5% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,504.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,516.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

