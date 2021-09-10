Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Buys 1,385 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

