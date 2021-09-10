Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $82.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.