Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $754.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.16, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $691.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $667.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

