Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $2,279,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,062,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $210.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

