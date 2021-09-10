Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 1,034 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in salesforce.com by 160.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 820,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $200,203,000 after acquiring an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 72,171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $8,748,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $260.74 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.69. The company has a market capitalization of $255.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

