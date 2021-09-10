Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 842.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,560 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period.

AMLP stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

