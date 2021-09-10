Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $307.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

