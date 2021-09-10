Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Up to $19.85

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $20.36. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 834 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of -2.13.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

