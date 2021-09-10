BYTE Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BYTSU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 15th

BYTE Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BYTSU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 15th. BYTE Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ BYTSU opened at $9.89 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 2.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $510,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 136.7% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 591,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 341,642 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 1.1% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 911,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $254,000.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

