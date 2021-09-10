Bytecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35,118.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $60.52 million and $35,118.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.24 or 0.00573119 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.