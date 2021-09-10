Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,114,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $19,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $233,975,000 after acquiring an additional 586,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,282,000 after purchasing an additional 212,119 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,336,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,219,000 after purchasing an additional 626,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

