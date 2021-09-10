CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 22,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI opened at $258.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $198.46 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.88.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,167 shares of company stock worth $2,655,022. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.88.

CACI International Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

