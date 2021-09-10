Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Position Lifted by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 58.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 13.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 43,226 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,265,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 500,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

NYSE:ELY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.67. 31,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

