Camden National Bank Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Camden National Bank lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 343,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.84. The company had a trading volume of 37,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,979. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

